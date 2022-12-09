JUST IN
Business Standard

Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget

This means the government will stick to its fiscal consolidation road map, which envisages a deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26

Topics
Finance Ministry | Fiscal Deficit | GDP

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

In the upcoming Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to target a fiscal deficit in the range of 5.5-6 per cent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in the next fiscal year (FY24), according to people aware of the matter.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:37 IST

