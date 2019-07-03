OECD BEPS: Consensus eludes on three approaches to tax the digital economy

India will hold a string of bilateral talks with countries, including the United States, to garner support for its proposal to tax digital companies such as Google, Facebook and Netflix.

The country is taking a lead on this issue as it seeks to have in place a consensus-based solution under OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework by 2020. Addressing the taxation challenge due to digitalisation of economy, 129 countries that are part of the Inclusive Framework under BEPS, have huddled together to rework the traditional international tax system, and make digital firms pay ...