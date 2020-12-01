OECD cuts India's FY21 GDP contraction rate to 9.9% from 10.2% earlier

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has raised the prospects for India's economy a bit by pegging GDP contraction at 9.9 per cent against 10.2 per cent it projected in September.

It forecast that the economy would rebound to eight per cent in the next financial year and five per cent the year following, but GDP loss will be substantial.

With fiscal deficit at about 16 per cent of GDP, it expected the union budget for 2021-22 to be cautious on stimulus. However, it called for more fiscal measures to mitigate hardships arising from Covid-19.

It saw limited scope of further easing of monetary stance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currently due to high inflation, but expected further cut in the policy rate around the turn of the current financial year due to easing of supply of food items.

In its latest world outlook, it said household consumption is still sluggish and investment largely unresponsive to easier monetary conditions in India.

"Despite a projected rebound of around eight per cent and five per cent 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively, due to base effects and returning confidence, the GDP loss will be substantial," it said in a report, titled 'A Brighter Outlook But Recovery Will Be Gradual'.

It also cut the contraction rate of the global economy to 4.2 per cent in 2020 from 4.5 per cent earlier. It now projected the world economy to grow by 4.2 per cent in 2021 from earlier five per cent.

observed that Covid-19 is exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities related to poverty, high informality, environmental degradation and lack of employment opportunities in India.

It said significant social hardship persists and the fall in the unemployment rate must be seen against the background of declining labour force participation.

Urban poverty is seen as worsening and the number of school dropouts surging, especially among first-generation pupils from disadvantaged households. The disruption of the cooked meal programme, and of the mid-day school meal scheme in particular, could worsen child malnutrition, it cautioned.

Better targeting of energy and fertiliser subsidies, as well as tax expenditures, would free resources for pro-poor fiscal policies, it advised.

Equally important is to make it easier for capital, labour, technology and talent to move towards their most productive use.

Reforms aimed at this, which invariably entail reducing privileges and rents, should focus on the governance of state-owned enterprises, insolvency and bankruptcy legislation, and the professionalism of the judiciary, suggested.

Further trade and foreign investment opening, including reducing and simplifying tariffs and liberalising trade in services, would also increase competition on the Indian market and boost economic growth, it advised.

The reform effort has continued, notably in the areas of agriculture and employment. However, poor performance of public banks, a pervasive regulatory burden, and understaffing of the judiciary hinder the proper allocation of resources needed for inclusive growth, it said.





It said after experiencing one of the world’s tightest lockdowns and recording the deepest GDP contraction among G20 economies during April-June of 2020, the is recovering, albeit with some hesitancy.

"While agriculture has benefited from favourable weather conditions, manufacturing and services are penalised by remaining containment measures and uncertainty," observed.

It said while India has recorded the world’s third-largest number of Covid-19 deaths in absolute terms, the rate per capita is considerably lower than in most other large countries.

The growth revival after the collapse has been erratic. The economy is still struggling to return to the activity levels prevailing before Covid-19 hit and available indicators send conflicting signals.

The rate of activity resumption, as proxied by high-frequency mobility data and more traditional real economy indicators, was vigorous until late August but has since cooled.

Power demand, car sales, railway freight and the manufacturing PMI indicate ebbing momentum. Some industries, such as producers of capital equipment, keep contracting. Others are taking advantage of shifts in consumer preferences, like the one towards cars and two-wheelers that are deemed safer than public transport.

On the bright side, financial markets have been extremely buoyant since the March-April trough, OECD said.