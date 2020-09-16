OECD raises prospects for global economy, scales them down for India

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has raised its projections for contraction of India's economy to 10.2 per cent for the current financial year from its earlier estimates of 3.7-7.3 per cent due to extended to fight

However, the organisation now expects the world economy to be better placed and forecast its fall by 4.5 per cent in 2020 against 6 per cent earlier.

In its report, titled Interim Economic Assessment Coronavirus:Living with uncertainty, attributed its decision on India to "the prolonged spread of the virus, high levels of poverty and informality, and stricter confinement measures for an extended period".

It said high public debt and contingent liabilities, or a low tax base, constrain the further use of fiscal policy to support growth and incomes of vulnerable groups in India.





The Centre's fiscal deficit has already crossed the budgeted level by July. After the Rs 1.67 trillion supplementary demand for grants tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, experts believe that the government's fiscal deficit will touch anywhere between 7.4-8.5 per cent of GDP this financial year against the budget estimate of 3.5 per cent.

This shifts the burden of economic stabilisation to monetary policy, but here also said rising inflationary pressures and concerns about financial stability in some of the emerging market economies, particularly India, limit central banks’ room to cushion economic activity from the Covid-19 shock.

The Reserve Bank of India has cut its policy rate repo by 135 points since the onset of Covid-19. However, for the next year projects India's economy to grow by 10.7 per cent, 2.8 percentage points higher than forecast in June.

In June, OECD had projected India's economy to shrink by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year if there is a second wave of the (Covid-19) later this year.

If there is no second wave, the grouping of advanced countries — in its OECD Economic Outlook — expected the economy to contract 3.7 per cent during the year.

OECD is not alone in raising its projection for contraction of India's economy. For instance, Fitch now expected the country’s GDP to contract 10.5 per cent in FY'21 versus its earlier estimate of 5 per cent. India Ratings, the Indian subsidiary of Fitch, predicted a sharper fall of 11.8 per cent in India’s GDP against 5.3 per cent estimated earlier.



Investment bank Goldman Sachs’ forecast went another step south to estimate a 14.8 per cent contraction in India’s GDP in FY21, against the 11.8 per cent forecast earlier. India’s GDP fell by a record 23.9 per cent in Q1, beating the average analyst expectation of 18-20 per cent fall.

Besides India, five economies were now projected to decline in double digits by the Organisation. These are South Africa, Argentina, UK, Mexico and Italy. Of these, three economies are projected to fall at the rates higher than India. These are South Africa at 11.5 per cent, Argentina at 11.2 per cent and Italy at 10.5 per cent. UK was projected to decline a bit less at 10.1 per cent and Mexico at the same rate as India at 10.2 per cent.

OECD said sizeable upward revisions in China and the United States, and smaller ones in the European economies, account for most of the adjustment to global growth.

The Chinese economy was now projected to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2020, against the 2.6 per cent contraction forecast by OECD in its June report.

China is the only G20 country whose economy is projected to rise in 2020, helped by the earlier timing of the virus outbreak, rapid control of the virus and the policy support provided to enable a quick rebound in activity.

OECD now expected the US economy to fall by 3.8 per cent in 2020 against 7.3 per cent it predicted earlier.