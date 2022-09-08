One in every six MSME loans under ECLG scheme turned into NPAs: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are Nostro and Vostro accounts?
SpiceJet likely to get Rs 225 crore next week under ECLGS to clear dues
PSBs recover Rs 6.42 trn NPAs, written off loans since from FY15 to FY22
Rs 54,604-crore ECLGS loans for FY22 guaranteed: Finance ministry
Punjab & Sind Bank's asset quality deterioration to moderate: CRISIL
-
One in every six loans disbursed under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLG Scheme) launched during the Covid-19 pandemic has turned bad in the last 27 months. The majority of these loans are lower than Rs 20 lakh, a report by Indian Express (IE) stated.
The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) declared that 1.6 million accounts or 16.4 per cent of the total 9.8 million loans disbursed have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), the report stated. NCGTC was set up to manage these loans.
In May 2020, the government announced the ECLG scheme. A two-year moratorium was allowed for the loans under ECLG. For NBFCs, the interest rate was capped at 14 per cent. The interest rate for other entities was fixed at 9.25 per cent. If they remained unpaid after the moratorium, the loans were to be declared as NPAs.
However, IE quoted a banker as saying that if one loan account of a customer turns bad, all the loans of the account holder are declared as NPA.
Loans under the ECLG Scheme are guaranteed by the government and 75 per cent of the loan amount is paid to the bank by the government immediately if the accounts become NPAs. If the money is not recovered, the government pays the 25 per cent to the bank.
A report by the State Bank of India (SBI) released in January said that the ECLGS was crucial to keep MSMEs afloat.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU