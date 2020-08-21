One Sun, One World, One Grid: What it is, why it's needed, what will it do?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address again asserted the mega plan of “One Sun, One World, One Grid” (OSOWOG) — a trans-national electricity grid supplying solar power across the globe. Modi first presented the idea in 2018 during the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Policy experts describe it as part of India’s answer to China’s “One Belt One Road” project. What is OSOWOG and what will it do? According to the draft plan of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), OSOWOG will connect ...