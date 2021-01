Only 3% difference in prices on GeM and Amazon and Flipkart, shows data

A comparison of prices of various commodities on the GeM (Government e-Market Place) portal with those of online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, among others, shows that there was little difference in the prices. A set of common items were identified or the study, done on January 4.

An effort was made to ensure that the products matched as closely as possible. The study found the prices to be in the same ballpark. On average, the variation between the prices on GeM and other online market places was only around 3 per cent.