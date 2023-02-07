JUST IN
Over 10,000 MSMEs shut down in 2022-23, highest in past four years
FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach
Petroleum Min inks pact with International Energy Agency on data sharing
Integrative Medicine Centres will start at govt medical sites: Mandaviya
HP govt made budgetary provisions before restoring Old Pension Scheme: CM
Additional budget for FCI is indicative estimate; food subsidy enough: Govt
Will get fitment panel to look at 28% GST rate for cement: FM Sitharaman
FCI's internal resources point to short-term capital needs for FY24: Centre
Mobile device makers mull fee for Google to pre-install its apps
Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Cleverly on bilateral ties
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 10,000 MSMEs shut down in 2022-23, highest in past four years

FM Sitharaman revamped the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs to enable an additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 trillion

Topics
MSME | Bank loans

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

msme, women, jobs, workers, employees, msme, companies, industry, small firms, business, industry, manufacturing

A total of 10,655 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) shut down in 2022-23; the highest in the last four years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MSME

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 22:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.