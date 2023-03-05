JUST IN
Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth, rural impact bigger
Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth, rural impact bigger

Tea drinkers forced to downgrade to lower qualities of beverage; consumption also impacted by rising milk prices

Sharleen D'Souza & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Mumbai/ Kolkata 

Rising milk prices have also impacted tea consumption, along with delayed winters in the north, companies have said

Packaged tea consumption in India has come under pressure due to inflation across the consumption basket, with higher tea prices forcing tea drinkers to move to lower grades of the beverage, especially in rural areas.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 18:59 IST

