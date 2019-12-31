Panel will look at existing gaps and overlaps on data points: Pronab Sen

Pronab Sen, chairman of the recently-constituted standing committee on economic statistics, tells Indivjal Dhasmana about the whole gamut of tasks that the panel will be looking at. Edited excerpts: There are groups and sub-groups looking into various kinds of official data. Will your panel be making these data talk to each other? No, it is not like this.

There are many standing committees on various official data. All those have been merged into a single standing committee. The committee will look at gaps, overlaps, difference in standards, and definitions among these data sets. ...