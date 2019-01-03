Parliamentary panel asks RBI to review rules on banks' capital needs

-
ALSO READ
Par panel questions RBI on failure to take preemptive action against NPAs
FinMin may consult RBI soon to resolve stress power sector problems
Govt vs RBI: Why PM Modi wants to increase control over central bank
Letter to BS: Bimal Jalan-led committee to decide on RBI reserve transfer
RBI vs govt: No Governor since 1935 seems to have understood 'independence'
-
An Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the central bank to review its rules on capital requirement for banks beyond the limits under the global Basel III capital regulations, which could improve their lending ability.
"Such stringent norms stipulated by the RBI for our banks ... is unrealistic and unwarranted," according to a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU