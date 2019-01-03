JUST IN
Parliamentary panel asks RBI to review rules on banks' capital needs

'Such stringent norms stipulated by the RBI for our banks ... is unrealistic and unwarranted,' according to a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo
An Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the central bank to review its rules on capital requirement for banks beyond the limits under the global Basel III capital regulations, which could improve their lending ability.

"Such stringent norms stipulated by the RBI for our banks ... is unrealistic and unwarranted," according to a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance.
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 14:32 IST

