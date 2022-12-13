Parliamentary panel says women in CAPFs 'abysmally low', demands action

A parliamentary committee has expressed its disappointment over the very minuscule number of women being recruited in Central Armed Police Forces like the and and sought action to create a conducive environment at border outposts so that women are motivated to join security forces.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Brijlal, noted that despite efforts of the home ministry to encourage the recruitment of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, the strength of women personnel is "abysmally low".

"The committee observes that in 2016, it was decided by the government to reserve 33 per cent posts at the constable level for being filled by women in and CISF to begin with and 14-15 per cent posts at the constable level in border guarding forces i.e. BSF, SSB and ITBP.

"The committee is disappointed to note that women constitute only 3.68 per cent of the total strength of CAPFs. The committee recommends that MHA should take concrete steps to increase the representation of women in CAPFs," the committee said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The panel said the phase-wise recruitment drives for women may be conducted on a fast track, particularly, in CISF and .

The committee further recommended that steps should be taken to create a conducive environment in the border outposts by making separate arrangements so that the women are motivated to join security forces.

The committee recommended that the home ministry should strive to identify the factors preventing women from joining the forces and come up with practical solutions to encourage their participation.

One such solution could be posting women personnel particularly in the CISF and CRPF, near their hometowns, which would serve as an incentive for them to join these forces and in turn increase the participation of women in these forces as envisaged by the government, it said.

The committee observes that the CAPFs function under much duress, given the nature of their duty which requires their postings in harsh climatic conditions. So, to ease their mental state and reduce stress, leaves at appropriate intervals are a necessity, so that they can spend time with their families.

The panel noted that the home ministry is examining or deliberating on increasing the leaves of CAPFs personnel. It recommended that the proposal should be considered positively and finalised at the earliest, as it would boost the morale of the CAPFs.

Proposal for additional posts may also be positively considered for enabling the decision, it said.

