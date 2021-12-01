Payments platform UPI maintains momentum in Nov after stellar show in Oct

After a stellar show by India’s flagship payments platform, UPI, in October, wherein volume of transactions crossed 4 billion and value of those transactions surpassed the $100 billion mark, the platform recorded 4.18 billion transactions in November, amounting to Rs 7.68 trillion.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, both the volume and value of transaction numbers are flat, given the high base. In October, the platform touched record highs, both in terms of value and volume of transactions, aided by festive season spending. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, volume of transactions is up 89 per cent, while value of transactions is up 96 per cent.

In the calendar year so far, has processed more than 34 billion transactions amounting to Rs 65.39 trillion. And, in the fiscal year so far, it has processed almost 27 billion transactions, surpassing the transactions processed in FY21. In FY21, the platform processed around 22 billion transactions. The goal is to touch 40-42 billion transactions in the current financial year (FY22), National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI) CEO had said. NPCI is the umbrella organisation for retail digital payments in the country.

Launched in 2016, has seen tremendous adoption, further accelerated by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. It crossed 1 billion transactions for the first time in October 2019. The next 1 billion transactions came in under a year. In October 2020, UPI processed more than 2 billion transactions for the first time. Further, the journey from 2 billion transactions a month to 3 billion was traversed in 10 months, indicating the incredible popularity of UPI as a platform for retail digital payments among consumers. And, it took only 3 months for the payments platform to reach 4 billion transactions per month from 3 billion.

Experts have suggested that the next phase of growth in UPI will come from the ‘Autopay’ feature, which allows recurring payments of upto Rs 5,000. At a time when recurring payments through cards is seeing huge disruptions because of the transition to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new guidelines on e-mandates, UPI AutoPay has seen massive traction, with mandate registration recording impressive growth. Almost 9 million recurring mandates have been registered on the platform in the last 3 months.

Another popular payment platform, Immediate Payments Service (IMPS) has processed 412 million transactions in November, amounting to Rs 3.64 trillion, down 4 per cent in volume terms and 1.64 per cent in value terms. In October it had touched an all-time high both in terms of volume and value of transactions, processing 430.67 million transactions, worth Rs 3.70 trillion.

Toll collection through FASTag recorded 214.13 million transactions, worth Rs 3,177 crore. In October, the platform had recorded 214.23 million transactions amounting to Rs 3,356.74 crore.