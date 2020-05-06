JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Top 10 biz headlines: IT firms on cost-cutting, PE players' post-Covid plan
Business Standard

People registered under Companies Act 2013 can file GSTR-3B via EVC: Govt

A person registered under provisions of Companies Act 2013 shall, during the period from 21st April 2020 to 30th June 2020 shall be allowed to furnish the return

Topics
GSTR-3B | Companies Act 2013

ANI 

GSTR1 nosedives as businesses get filing breather
The return in Form GSTR-3B of the said rules for January 2020 to March 2020 for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Ladakh, shall be furnished electronically through the common portal

People registered under provisions of Companies Act 2013 can furnish their GSTR-3B through electronic verification code (EVC), according to Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

"A person registered under provisions of Companies Act 2013 shall, during the period from 21st April 2020 to 30th June 2020 shall be allowed to furnish the return under section 39 in Form GSTR-3B verified through electronic verification code," read an order issued by the Revenue Department.

It further read, "The return in Form GSTR-3B of the said rules for January 2020 to March 2020 for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Ladakh, shall be furnished electronically through the common portal, on or before the 20th May 2020.
First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 09:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU