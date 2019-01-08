Per capita income grew 45% under Narendra Modi regime, says CSO

The income earned by an average Indian doubled in seven years, from Rs 63,642 per year in 2011-12 to Rs 1.25 lakh in 2018-19, the first advance estimates of released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Under the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, has grown 45 per cent, from 2014-15 to 2018-19. In 2014-15, an average Indian earned Rs 86,647 per year.

However, the trend in growth was not linear. The year-on-year growth in had touched its bottom in 2017-18 under the current series (base year 2011-12) at 8.6 per cent.

In 2018-19, it has bounced back to 11.1 per cent in 2018-19, according to the advance estimate, the highest under the government.



Per capita net in nominal terms has been taken as an indicator representative of the per person.

None of the first four years under the Modi government had clocked a per capita income growth of more than 10 per cent. The two years prior to when the current government took over recorded a near-12 per cent and 11.5 per cent growth in per person.

The series for the base year started in the 2011-12 fiscal year. Experts said the low growth in per capita income in 2017-18 could be partially explained by the twin impact of and the initial months of (GST) implementation.

