First advance estimates: GDP to grow 8-11.5% in FY22, say experts
Business Standard

Per capita income set to witness a 5% fall: First advance estimates

The per capita income is projected to decline to Rs 1.27 lakh in the year compared to Rs 1.34 lakh in the previous year by Advance Estimates

Indivjal Dhasmana 

The plight of the common man would be worsened due to the fact that income distribution is vastly unequal

Indians are likely to see a 5.4 per cent decline in incomes during FY21 if the national income is evenly divided among the population.

The per capita income is projected to decline to Rs 1.27 lakh in the year compared to Rs 1.34 lakh in the previous year by Advance Estimates.

The plight of the common man would be worsened due to the fact that income distribution is vastly unequal and Covid-19-induced lockdowns have rendered many jobless.

First Published: Fri, January 08 2021. 01:45 IST

