Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise per litre again, 11th hike in 13 days

The rates of and in Delhi increased by 80 paise a litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, and are selling at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).

This is the eleventh hike in rates in 13 days, the total hike now amounts to Rs 8. is now selling at Rs 103.41 per litre in Delhi and is trading at Rs 94.67 per litre.

The recurrent increases in prices over the past 10 days are eating into the margins of transporters, who will be forced to pass on the hikes to their customers. This, in turn, is set to make the prices of daily consumables and other goods dearer, affect consumption, and slow economic growth, said transporters and analysts.

