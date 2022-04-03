Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise per litre again, 11th hike in 13 days

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in 6 days as Cong plans protests
Excise cut on petrol, diesel to cost government Rs 45,000 crore: Nomura
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, third increase in four days
Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise again, ninth increase in 10 days
-
The rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased by 80 paise a litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).This is the eleventh hike in fuel rates in 13 days, the total hike now amounts to Rs 8. Petrol is now selling at Rs 103.41 per litre in Delhi and diesel is trading at Rs 94.67 per litre.
The recurrent increases in fuel prices over the past 10 days are eating into the margins of transporters, who will be forced to pass on the hikes to their customers. This, in turn, is set to make the prices of daily consumables and other goods dearer, affect consumption, and slow economic growth, said transporters and analysts.
Read more: Small, frequent spikes in fuel prices to dent consumption, challenge growth
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU