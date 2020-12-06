Petrol prices on upswing, poised to breach all-time high in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day
Petrol, diesel prices inch close to Rs 80 mark after 17th hike in a row
Fuel prices remain unchanged across metros after falling for two days
With 12 hikes, petrol price goes up by Rs 6.55 per litre, diesel up Rs 7.04
Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in Delhi after 18 hikes in a row
-
Auto fuel prices are on the upswing in the country, with pump price of petrol all set to breach an all-time high soon in Delhi.
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to raise fuel prices, hiking the retail price of petrol by 28 paise per litre on Sunday to Rs 83.41 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices also increased by 29 paise to Rs 73.61 per litre.
The current price of petrol in Delhi is nearly 60 paise short of breaching the all- time high of Rs 84 per litre recorded in October 2018.
Given the daily price increases, the milestone may be achieved early next week.
With Sunday's increase, fuel prices have now increased on 14 of the past 17 days, with petrol prices rising by a total of Rs 2.35 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.15 a litre. The increase has been primarily on account of firming up of global oil and product prices following news about coronavirus vaccine.
Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.
Though retail pricing of petrol and diesel has been deregulated and oil marketing companies were following a daily price revision formula, the same was suspended for almost two months to prevent volatility in international oil markets from impacting fuel prices regularly during the pandemic.
But with crude on the boil again in the wake of news about coronavirus vaccine launch soon, OMCs finally lost their patience and effected price increases to cover up for their under-recovery on the sale of two petroleum products.
The benchmark Brent crude has crossed $48 a barrel on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) lately. It has remained t over $44 a barrel for most part of November.
--IANS
sn/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU