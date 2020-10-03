Fuel prices remain unchanged across metros after falling for two days

Diesel price remained unchanged across the four metro cities on Saturday after falling for two consecutive days.

In the national capital, the fuel was priced at Rs 70.46 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre respectively, same as the levels on Friday.

price was unchanged for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Transport have largely been subdued off late due to incessant fall in global crude oil prices. The Brent crude futures have declined below the $40-per-barrel mark amid continuing uncertainties and weak global demand.

--IANS

rrb/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)