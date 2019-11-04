Plastic's loss, jute's gain: Demand for 'golden fibre' boosts jute industry

Goodbye nasty plastic carrier bags. Hello wholesome jute bags. With India and the world turning their back on plastic bags, jute’s moment in the sun has come, thanks to concern for the environment and a desire for sustainable development.

Known as the ‘golden fibre’ because of its colour, jute mills are flooded with orders. In an industry known more for industrial violence and lockouts, the excitement is palpable at the surge in demand, after decades of stagnation, whether from the government or from global retailers, such as Tesco or Muji. Birla Jute Mills, a ...