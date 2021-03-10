PLI for man-made fibre, setting up textile parks to boost production: AEPC

-
-
Production Linked Incentive scheme for man-made fibre and the creation of seven mega textile parks in the country will help increase production and exports of the sector, AEPC said on Wednesday.
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the MMF garment industry in India is poised for fast growth as the government has agreed to promote the sector.
He was speaking at a virtual B2B meeting on 'Improving MMF Fabric Options for Indian Apparel Exporters'.
The council in a statement said that buying houses believe that Indian man-made fibre (MMF) garment exporters can aspire to grab USD 20 billion business in the global MMF garment trade even as the domestic apparel industry works at resolving its limitations.
