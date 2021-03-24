PLI schemes to reduce dependence on Chinese electronic products: Dhotre

-
ALSO READ
Centre targets global majors for semiconductor fabrication plants
Africa needs to follow Singapore, Japan to become manufacturing hotspot
16 PLI projects get nod in Rs 10.5-trillion electronics manufacturing push
Govt working on multiple fronts to make India a manufacturing hub: Kant
India's electronics manufacturing dream
-
The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware along with the scheme to promote component manufacturing will reduce the country's dependence on Chinese electronic products, the government said on Wednesday.
Minister of state for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed the Lok Sabha that besides these schemes, the government is taking steps to broad-base sourcing of electronic components and raw material in addition to "making available the indigenous counterparts of the Chinese electronic products " by promoting domestic manufacturing.
"The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) has been notified on February 25, 2019. The vision of NPE 2019 is to position India as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components, including chipsets, and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally," Dhotre said.
The government is providing an incentive of 4 to 6 per cent to eligible companies on incremental sales (over base year) involved in mobile phone manufacturing and manufacturing of specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units under PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing.
It notified scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors on April 1, 2020 which provides financial incentive of 25 per cent on capital expenditure for the identified list of electronic goods that comprise downstream value chain of electronic products which include electronic components, semiconductor, display fabrication units, ATMP units, specialized sub-assemblies and capital goods for manufacture of aforesaid goods.
According to the information shared by Dhotre, PLI scheme for IT hardware has provision for incentive of 1 to 4 per cent on net incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four years.
"Electronics Development Fund (EDF) has been set up as a 'Fund of Funds' to participate in professionally managed 'Daughter Funds' which in turn will provide risk capital to startups and companies developing new technologies in the area of electronics and Information Technology. Rs 409 crore has been committed through EDF to 9 Daughter Funds with a targeted corpus of Rs 2,626 crore," Dhotre said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU