Rajya Sabha returns Finance Bill 2021, completing Par approval for Budget

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021, giving effect to proposals of govt
GST shortfall: FM writes to states, explains Rs 1.1 trn borrowing window
Time to frame rules under citizenship law extended by Parliament
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for Parliament to present Budget 2021
-
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Finance Bill 2021 without any new amendment, completing the Parliamentary approval for Budget 2021-22.
The Upper House debated the amended Finance Bill 2021 that was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
It returned the bill after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to curtail her reply to the discussion on the legislation after a verbal spat with TMC members over implementation of central schemes such as PM Kisan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal.
While Sitharaman said the state government had not given names of farmers for giving cash help under the PM Kisan Yojana, TMC members countered saying the state had given the nod for the scheme and the minister was not speaking the truth.
The two houses had previously approved the Appropriation Bill, authorising spending of certain sum of money.
With the Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2021, the Parliamentary approval for Budget 2021-21 has been completed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU