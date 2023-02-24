JUST IN
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
Making millets mainstream: The two-day event to begin on Friday
1 year of Ukraine war: Cheaper crude from Russia pushes India's import bill
Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy
How Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted global and Indian economy
El Nino risk for inflation, farm output in India: Finance ministry
More nations interested in using UPI: RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar
Biden picks Ajay Banga as US nominee for World Bank president
India is 15% of solution G20 is looking for economic growth: Jaishankar
RoDTEP benefits: Gujarat HC asks Centre, tax authorities to file responses
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM bats for strengthening multilateral development banks to meet challenges

The prime minister said even as the world population has crossed 8 billion, progress on Sustainable Development Goals seems to be slowing down

Topics
Narendra Modi | G20 meets | Development banks

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a case for strengthening multilateral development banks to meet the challenges facing the world, especially climate change.

In his video address to the G20 meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors, Modi said it was imperative for the grouping to provide stability, confidence and growth to the global economy.

India took over the presidency of G20 in December last year and hosted various events and conferences. The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors is the first major event of G20 under India's presidency.

"You represent the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world is facing serious economic difficulties. The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a once-in-a-century blow to the global economy. Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with its after-effects. We are also witnessing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world," Modi said in a video message.

The prime minister said even as the world population has crossed 8 billion, progress on Sustainable Development Goals seems to be slowing down.

"We need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels," he said.

Modi also said Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future.

"We hope that you will be able to transmit the same positive spirit to the global economy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.