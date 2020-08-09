PM launches Rs 1 trn Agri-Infra Fund, sends Rs 17,100 cr to 85 mn farmers

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 trillion under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets.
Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 85.5 million farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.
