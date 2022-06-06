PM Modi inaugurates 'Iconic Week' celebrations, launches Jan Samarth portal

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), the "iconic week" is being celebrated from June 6 to June 11, 2022.
"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years, it is a moment to celebrate, fulfill, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the leaders of India's freedom and go ahead with new resolutions," said PM Modi.
At the event, PM Modi unveiled a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years. He also released special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins have the theme of the logo of AKAM and is easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.
"The new coins will constantly remind people of the goals of Amrit Kaal and inspire them to contribute to the nation's development," he added.
PM Modi, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has also launched the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. The e-portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.
