Coronavirus impact: RBI's TLTRO 2.0 gets cold shoulder from banks

The (RBI) has received bids of only about half of the Rs 25,000 crore it offered under its revised Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO), indicating that are unwilling to lend to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).



put in 14 bids worth Rs 12,850 crore for the three-year money offered. In a similar auction on April 9, 18 bids were received for Rs 1.14 trillion as against Rs 25,000 crore on offer. In the first version of TLTRO, there were no conditions attached, except that the money had to be deployed within 30 days. It was later increased to 45 days.



The latest auction was part of TLTRO 2.0, through which the RBI planned to infuse up to Rs 50,000 crore, to begin with. The central bank had said half the money in TLTRO 2.0 should go to small



This was necessitated after it was found that used the first lot of TLTRO money worth Rs 1 trillion to buy bonds of AAA-rated companies, including those issued by public sector units. Top-rated companies don’t need emergency liquidity support anyway, and so the entire purpose of helping those in need was defeated.



TLTRO 2.0 was introduced on April 17 in which the RBI put conditions that 10 per cent of the money should be used to buy securities issued by microfinance institutions (MFIs), 15 per cent for with asset size of Rs 500 crore and below, and 25 per cent to buy securities of sized between Rs 500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.



According to a source, it is the private banks which stayed away from bidding for TLTRO 2.0.



“Banks are in risk-off mode. The current priority is to preserve capital and reduce chances of existing exposures becoming defaulters in future. So, there is less appetite for fresh exposures,” said the head of corporate banking and risk at a large foreign bank.





“The general wariness and perceived risk in funding to NBFCs have come to play mainly after the IL&FS crisis. Hence, as long as perceived credit risk is higher than TLTRO spread, banks would not invest,” said Abizer Diwanji, head of financial services at EY.



But there are critiques of the whole TLTRO exercise too.



“The TLTRO route was a complicated way to direct money to NBFCs and MFIs. Already the RBI has given Rs 50,000 crore to institutions such as SIDBI, NABARD and NHB to refinance MFIs, NBFCs. Hence, they should use the rest of the TLTRO money to such All India Financial Institutions to not complicate matters further,” said Harsh Shrivastava, CEO of MFIN (MicroFinance Institutions Network).



Executives in NBFC industry, both big and small, were not aghast at such low bids.



“Banks bid only for 50 per cent of RBI’s line today to NBFCs and MFIs. Complete risk aversion. RBI must give a direct line & Finmin must offer to bear first loss for some time. Let’s get our smaller but important lenders ready for the restart of our economy,” tweeted Sanjiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Finserv.