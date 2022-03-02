PM Modi to address DPIIT seminar on 'Make in India for the World'

-
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it is organising a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' on Thursday, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi will deliver a special address on the vision of 'Make in India for the World' and its convergence with the Union Budget, it said.
The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Budget and synergising the initiatives taken by various stakeholders to boost manufacturing, exports and strengthening the MSMEs.
