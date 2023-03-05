JUST IN
Indore's first municipal green bond a beacon for India's urban local bodies
Per capita income doubles in India to Rs 1.72 lakh since 2014-15: NSO
Bond traders request RBI to shift to multiple price auctions of govt debt
India's Russian oil imports hit record high in Feb; more than Iraq, Saudi
FY23 fiscal deficit: FinMin starts daily monitoring of receipts, expenses
Over 91,000 retired employees apply for higher pension option: EPFO
US, Indian navies hold sixth meeting on aircraft carrier technology
Govt not in 'crazy rush' to sell everything: FM Sitharaman on privatisation
Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal
India's FY24 GDP growth rate predicted in 6-6.5% range by agencies
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indore's first municipal green bond a beacon for India's urban local bodies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on March 6 via video conferencing.

Topics
Narendra Modi | health

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on March 6 via video conferencing.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the Union Government to pool insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in its budget.

The Union budget 2023-24 is underpinned by seven priorities that complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding through the Amrit Kaal, an official statement said.

One of the priorities of the government is inclusive development that includes the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges, encouraging public and private medical research in ICMR labs and pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices, the statement said.

The webinar will have three simultaneous breakout sessions covering the health and pharma sectors.

Besides ministers and secretaries of the central government ministries and departments, a host of stakeholders drawn from state and UT governments, subject experts, representatives of industries, associations, private medical colleges, hospitals, etc would attend the webinar and contribute suggestions for better implementation of the budget announcements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 15:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.