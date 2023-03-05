JUST IN
Bond traders request RBI to shift to multiple price auctions of govt debt
Bond traders request RBI to shift to multiple price auctions of govt debt

In a uniform price auction, traders are wary of bidding at price levels that are way off the prevailing price of a bond in the secondary market

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

At a recent meeting with senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India, participants in the government bond market suggested that the central bank shift back to the multiple price method for primary auctions of sovereign debt, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 13:00 IST

