PM Modi to inaugurate 3rd global renewable energy meeting & expo on 26 Nov

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020) on November 26 to woo investors for investing in clean energy in India.

India has set an ambitious target of having 175Gw of renewable energy by 2022 and 450Gw by 2030.

During the last six years, over Rs 4.7 trillion were invested, making the country a preferred destination for investment in clean energy.

“Prime Minister will inaugurate the virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020), on 26 November 2020,” a Ministry of New & Renewable Energy statement said.

Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the 3rd RE-INVEST will build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy.