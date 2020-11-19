PM Modi to inaugurate 3rd global renewable energy meeting & expo on 26 Nov

-
ALSO READ
Power Ministry proposes RPO for round the clock renewable energy
India to have 60% renewable energy by 2030: Power minister R K Singh
India to have 220 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022, says PM Modi
International Solar Alliance signs MoUs with NTPC, MNRE and World Bank
Renewable sector in India attracts $10-20 bn of investment: IEEFA
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020) on November 26 to woo investors for investing in clean energy in India.
India has set an ambitious target of having 175Gw of renewable energy by 2022 and 450Gw by 2030.
During the last six years, over Rs 4.7 trillion were invested, making the country a preferred destination for investment in clean energy.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020), on 26 November 2020,” a Ministry of New & Renewable Energy statement said.
Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the 3rd RE-INVEST will build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU