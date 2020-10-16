PM Narendra Modi calls for scaling up of Covid-19 testing, sero surveys

-
Calling for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed health authorities to scale up Covid-19 testing and sero-surveys.
He said the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.
Chairing a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the pandemic, the prime minister underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence-based research and providing reliable solutions in this difficult time, an official statement said.
"The prime minister reiterated the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world," it said.
At the meeting, also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member (Health), Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists and other officials, Modi called for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the pandemic.
Modi also appreciated efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the Covid-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.
