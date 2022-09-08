PM SHRI: Here is what the scheme is about and how it will be implemented

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV stock jumps 20% as chairman Jawahar Goel announces exit
India open to investments from everywhere in edu sector: Dharmendra Pradhan
Will India Inc pass on the rising input cost to consumers?
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
IIT-M top education institute, IISc Bengaluru best univ: Govt ranking
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 27,360 crore budget for the ‘PM Schools for Rising India’ (PM SHRI) scheme, which plans to upgrade nearly 14,500 government schools across the country under the National Education Policy, 2022.
What is PM SHRI, and how will it help the government schools of India?
What is the PM SHRI scheme?
Under the PM SHRI scheme, 14,500 schools across India’s states and Union Territories will be upgraded with modern infrastructure, the latest learning tools and technology, smart classrooms, upgraded sports facilities, etc.
The schools will also be developed into “green schools” with solar panels, smarter waste disposal and management systems, naturally farmed nutrition gardens, water conservation and harvesting system, and more. The curricular and extra-curricular activities will also be redesigned to reflect the key features of the NEP 2020.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the idea was to create a set of schools that will act as “NEP labs.” In terms of the quality of education, there will be special modules on improving foundational literacy and numeracy. Each school will be linked to higher education institutions for mentoring, and there will be provisions for internships with local artisans.
How will the PM SHRI scheme will be implemented?
PM SHRI — a centrally sponsored scheme where the total cost is usually split 60-40 between the Centre and the state/UTs — has a total budget of Rs 27,360 crore, with Rs 18,128 crore as the Centre’s share. Its first leg will be completed over five years, from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27. The scheme plans to upgrade any existing government school, whether under the central, state or municipal governments, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas.
Schools are required to apply online on the official portal, which will open once every quarter for the first two years of the scheme. The state governments will identify the schools under the scheme’s criteria. These criteria will include more than 55 parameters, including the school’s consent to implement the NEP and basic facilities like electricity, water, sewage etc.
Teams of government officials will then conduct a physical inspection to verify the school’s claims. “Maximum two schools (one elementary and one secondary or senior secondary) would be selected per block/ ULB…” (urban local body) as per the plan. An expert committee will take the final call. These schools will also “offer mentorship” to other schools in their vicinity.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU