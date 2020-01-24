PNB Housing Finance reports a 32% decline in PBT at Rs 298.2 crore

reported a 32 per cent decline in its profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 298.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20), as its non-performing assets shot up and disbursements fell sharply. Its PBT was Rs 441.6 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q3FY19). The shares of the housing finance company closed 5.01 per cent lower at Rs 542.30 per share on the BSE. Its net profit declined 22 per cent at Rs 237 crore in Q3FY20, from Rs 303 crore in Q3FY19.