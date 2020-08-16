Policy influencers: How SJM, CAIT have impacted Modi's economic road map

In Modi 2.0, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have managed to transcend their perceived roles as pressure groups and emerged as policy and decision influencers.

In Narendra Modi’s first term as prime minister, doubtless, the SJM — the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) economic wing with a pronounced anti-globalisation/anti-reformist outlook — and the CAIT, set up to gratify traders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s core constituency, were around. When Modi 1.0 was coming to grips with the ...