Policy to remain accommodative despite inflationary pressure: MPC minutes

-
ALSO READ
RBI governor for judicious use of monetary action in future: MPC minutes
MPC minutes on rate cut pause: Propriety of words or a case of much ado?
MPC minutes show panel's hawkish turn on inflation, sovereign bonds decline
Govt failure to appoint MPC members injects more uncertainty in the economy
RBI MPC votes to keep key rates unchanged, maintains accommodative stance
-
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI (Reuters) - A second wave of COVID-19 remains a threat to the Indian economy and the central bank believes monetary policy needs to remain accommodative despite inflationary pressures, according to the minutes of the monetary policy committee's latest meeting, released on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged at that meeting two weeks ago, as expected.
Almost all members of the MPC said they see room for further easing, but a recent rise in price pressures would need to abate for them to use that space.
"This space needs to be used judiciously to support recovery in growth," Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in his minutes.
Structural reforms to unlock growth are needed but may lack support with growth and employment depressed, Deputy Governor Michael Patra said.
"In the absence of intrinsic drivers, the recovery may last only until pent-up demand has been satiated and replenishment of inventories has been completed," Patra said. "Empirical evidence suggests that consumption-led recoveries are shallow and short-lived."
DISSENT NOTE
One of the new external members, Jayanth Varma, added a dissent note as part of his minutes. He agreed with the MPC's intention to keep policy accommodative during the current financial year and into the next financial year, he said, but he opposed using the word "decided".
"It appears to me that the steep yield curve reflects a lack of credibility of the MPC's existing accommodative guidance," he said, but the MPC was risking making a commitment it might not be able to keep as new data emerges or conditions change. He said he would have preferred to use the word "expected".
Varma pointed out the damage inflicted by high long-term interest rates on the economy as policy rates fail to feed through, causing a collapse in investments.
Governor Das said, however, guidance from the central bank would help translate policy rates into longer-term yields and bolster consumption and investment demand.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat, editing by Larry King)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU