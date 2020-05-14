Free food grain and jobs for migrant workers in Round 2 of govt stimulus

on Thursday announced a second set of measures that are part of a Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support India’s economy, which has been battered by a 51-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today's initiatives focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed & small farmers," said Sitharaman at a press conference in Delhi. She listed nine steps for these sections of the society.

Here are highlights from her press conference:

Free food grain for migrant workers

Free food grain supply to all migrant workers, even non-card holders, for the next two months: 5 kg wheat/rice/1 kg chana.

"One nation, one ration card " will be implemented. In 23 states, 6.7 million beneficiaries (83% of all PDS beneficiaries) already covered. 100% coverage by March 2021

Rs 3,500 crore to be spent on this over the next 2 months

State governments to be implementing agency for this. 80 million to benefit

2. For migrant workers

" are now being actively enrolled for work in their states, ensuring that they are not sitting idle. States have been advised to provide them with work under the MNREGA Act".

Plan afoot to make minimum wages universal for all workers. At present it applies to only 30% workers

National floor wage' concept on cards to remove disparity among states in minimum wages

Portability of welfare benefits also being considered for migrant workers

Plan to extend ESIC to workplaces with less than 10 workers (voluntary)

Plan to reskill retrenched workers

Plan to make ESIC mandatory for workers in hazardous jobs

All units should be opened to women workers, in every shift, with proper safeguards in place

3. For farmers

Interest subvention on small loans for farmers at low rates extended to May 31, 2020

Rs 30,000-cr working capital facility, in addition to the Rs 90,000 crore already provided by NABARD

States to be given this fund via SSBs, RRBs

Funds to be released immediately for post-rabi harvest work and kharif preparation of small and marginal farmers

4. Credit for farmers

Rs 2 trillion worth of concessional credit to be extended to 25 million farmers

To be provided through Kisan credit cards

Animal husbandry and fisheries to be eligible for this scheme

6. Housing for migrant workers/urban poor

Special scheme for rental housing under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana

Manufacturing units will be incentivised to build affordable rental housing complexes

Also converting government-funded houses into rental housing complexes

Steps under Mudra Shishu loans (Rs 50,000 or less)

Interest subvention support of 2% for 12 months at the cost of Rs 1,500 crore

Rs 1,62,000 crore given out under this type of loan so far. 30 million people to benefit

Credit-linked affordable housing subsidy scheme for the middle income group (with Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh annual income) extended to March 31, 2021

7. For street vendors

Special credit facility scheme at the cost of Rs 5,000 crore

Easy access to credit to be available for all street vendors (about 5 million in total)

Each vendor can take up to Rs 10,000 as loan

8. Steps for employment generation