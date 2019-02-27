Post-retirement jobs just a handshake away for finance ministry officials

The appointment of chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes, Sushil Chandra, as election commissioner takes forward a well-known trend in Delhi’s bureaucratic circles. Finance ministry mandarins are almost always in a favourite position to get these posts compared to officers from other ministries.

The trend has also accelerated in each decade. While outgoing finance secretaries have bagged post-retirement assignments for decades, other service officers were not so lucky. There were some major exceptions like N Rangachari, who became the first chairman of the Insurance Regulatory ...