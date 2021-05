Powerful lobbying in US against India's Covid vaccine IP waiver push

In 1952, when American virologist Jonas Salk discovered the first polio vaccine, he was asked why did he not patent it. The patent for a disease that was debilitating thousands of children every year across the globe belonged to the people, said Salk. “Could you patent the sun?” he asked.

Over a year into one of the deadliest pandemics humanity has ever seen, the world has moved beyond the realm of philanthropic research. In May 2021, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Office, which is an extension of President Joe Biden’s office, continued to put India on ...