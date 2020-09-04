Pradhan discusses with CHT officials about innovation in oil and gas ops

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the Centre for High Technology (CHT) to discuss the adoption of best practices and promotion of Research Development and innovation in operations.

"Held a meeting with officials of Centre for High Technology to discuss the adoption of best practices and promotion of R & D and innovation in our operations to achieve continuous improvement in performance, processes and energy efficiency," Pradhan said in a tweet attaching the pictures of his video-conferencing meeting with officials.

Centre for High Technology (CHT) was established as a dedicated technology cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in 1987 to assess futuristic requirements, acquire, develop and adopt technologies in the fields of refinery processes, petroleum products, work relating to the modernisation of technologies.

