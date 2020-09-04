Big cities have lessons for govt's plan to integrate infra development

When emperors in ancient days built roads, monuments, or even cities, thousands were employed and localities came with the territory to house the workers who sometimes migrated from other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was perhaps banking on this approach when, in his Independence Day speech this year, he said the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) would benefit small and large enterprises and even farmers. “It is often said that during crises, emphasis should be given on infrastructure so that economic activity is speeded up and people get employment and it ...