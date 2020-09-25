Pradhan invites US cos to engage in developing gas infrastructure in India

-
ALSO READ
Pradhan discusses with CHT officials about innovation in oil and gas ops
5 Petroleum and Gas PSUs to join International Solar Alliance: Pradhan
Congress accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring oil well fire in Assam
BPCL consumers to get cooking gas subsidy after privatisation too
India to have 220 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022, says PM Modi
-
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday discussed 'Strategic Energy Partnership' during video conferencing with Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India, and invited the US companies to engage more intensely in developing the gas infrastructure in India.
Informing about the same in series of tweets, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that, the Minister also reviewed the strategic petroleum reserves' cooperation initiated in June this year.
"Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan had a discussion through VC with Kenneth Juster, the U.S. Ambassador to India on India-U.S Strategic Energy Partnership.
The U.S. Ambassador to India recognized that the energy component is emerging as a key constituent of the India-US strategic partnership," tweeted the Ministry.
"Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited US companies to engage more intensely in developing the gas infrastructure in the country and reviewed the strategic petroleum reserves' cooperation initiated in June this year," it said in another tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU