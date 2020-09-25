Provide power connection under drip irrigation scheme: Gehlot to officials

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed officials on Thursday to issue power connection against the applications received under the drip irrigation scheme to meet the target of providing 50,000 agriculture power connections announced in the state budget.
Gehlot held a meeting over video conference to provide relief to the consumers of the agriculture sector.
The chief minister gave instructions that agricultural power consumers would be able to increase the approved load of their connection as per their own declaration without depositing additional amount.
Farmers will be able to avail the benefit of this voluntary load increase scheme of agriculture connection till December 31.
The government has also given relief to agricultural consumers who are unable to submit their bills due to the economic conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Accordingly, penalty or late payment surcharge will not be collected from agricultural consumers who submit their pending bills by October 31. This relief will also be given to below poverty line and small category domestic power consumers.
The chief minister expressed concern over the electricity theft through illegal power lines and transformers, and deaths of farmers in accidents due to such incidents.
He directed the officials to be more vigilant to prevent such incidents.
