Project RE-HAB will soon be replicated in all states, says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Centre plans e-portal to sell MSME products: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
-
As the innovation project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant Human Attacks using Bees) has yielded encouraging results, it will soon be implemented in different states including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
The project was launched last month, at four locations on the periphery of the Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu district of Karnataka. It is a unique, cost-effective way of preventing elephant-human conflicts without causing any harm to both.
Under this, bee boxes are used as a fence to prevent elephants from entering human habitation, thus reducing loss of lives and property.
Elephants fear that the honey bees might sting them in their eyes and the inner side of the trunk. Also, the buzz of the bees irritates them the most.
Gadkari said the project has yielded encouraging results.
He said the project "has huge potential and it will soon be replicated in all states, affected by elephant attacks like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala".
The ministry said that states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are major elephant-human conflict zones where the Khadi and Village Industries Commission is planning to implement the project in a phased manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU