Gehlot stresses on increasing crop procurement, promoting drip irrigation

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday asked officials to launch a campaign to increase the procurement of various crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), make crop insurance scheme effective, promote crops that require less water and encourage drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation projects.

Gehlot was addressing a review meeting of agriculture and related departments through video conferencing.

To make agriculture a profitable business for the farmers, emphasis should be given on innovation, promoting organic and natural farming as well as research, Gehlot said in a statement.

He said agriculture is a priority sector for the government as its growth leads to progress of the state and the country.

He decided to pay Rs 250 crore from the Farmers Welfare Fund set up by the state government to insurance companies as premium for the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.

Besides, an amount of Rs 92.2 crore has been sanctioned from the fund for construction of 'diggi' in various districts.

Gehlot also decided to give 50 per cent of the 20 per cent surcharge payable on stamp duty as a grant to the cow shelters operating in the state.

In the past, 10 per cent surcharge on stamp duty was payable for cow shelters. The surcharge on stamp duty was increased to 20 per cent in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Principal Government Secretary- Agriculture, Kunjilal Meena said farmers of the state will soon be able to apply online through the Raj Kisan Portal to take advantage of various schemes and grants.

