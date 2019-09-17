Public sector banks seek relaxation on risk weight for NBFC loan purchases

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have sought a relaxation in risk weight for retail loans they will buy from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) under a partial credit guarantee scheme backed by the government. Banks have to set aside capital for loan exposures based on the risk weight linked to an asset class.

Senior public-sector bankers said the government was finalising a scheme under which it would give a partial guarantee for losses on such loans. This is not a bailout package but a commercial arrangement to assistance. This scheme is backed by the government and risk ...