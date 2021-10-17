Punjab CM Charanjit Channi launches scheme to confer proprietary rights

-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Sunday launched 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme to confer proprietary rights on the people living in the houses within the 'Lal Lakir' of villages and the cities.
Addressing a gathering at the state-level function in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Revenue Minister Aruna Chaudhary, envisioned that the scheme would give much needed succour to people, especially the needy and underprivileged.
He said earlier this scheme was launched only for the residents of villages, but now it is being extended to the eligible residents of the cities within the 'Lal Lakir'.
Channi said the Revenue Department has been mandated to undertake a drone survey of residential properties, both in rural and urban areas for digital mapping, and subsequently, all eligible residents after proper identification or verification would be given the property cards to confer proprietary rights upon them in a time-bound manner.
He said prior to this, the beneficiaries will be given time of 15 days to file their objections and in case no reply is received from them, the property card will be issued which will serve the purpose of registry against which they can avail loans from the banks or even sell their properties.
Channi said the people residing in the houses in old localities for generations would also be covered under the scheme.
--IANS
vg/vd
