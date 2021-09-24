Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover

-
Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced a curtail in his security cover and said that he does not need an army to protect him from his own brethren.
"I am one of you and I don't need an army of 1000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren", said the new Chief Minister of Punjab while announcing to curtail his own security cover.
During his address at a university in Punjab, Channi called the excessive security a sheer wastage of government resources.
Channi mentioned that he is not fond of a luxurious lifestyle and added that he has also asked the officers to ensure a reduction in vehicles constituting his cavalcade.
Earlier last week, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the new CM by Congress high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.
These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
