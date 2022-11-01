JUST IN
Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits
Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits

Interest expenses of listed firms (ex-BFSI) were up 18.5% YoY in Q2FY23

Q2 results | Interest rate hike | Interest Rates

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Interest-rate
This is the fastest growth in the companies’ interest expenses in at least three years

Following the contribution of loans to the corporate bottom line for nearly two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, interest costs on those have begun to weigh on companies’ earnings.

Q2 results

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:42 IST

