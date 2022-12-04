Railway ministry might miss FY23 asset monetisation target by 85%

The ministry of railways, which is the second-biggest contributor to the Centre’s Rs 6-trillion national monetisation pipeline (NMP), is headed for another year of failure to meet it's target. The national transporter has only met 6 per cent of its Rs 30,000 crore 2022-23 monetisation target, and even in the best case scenario, is likely to miss it by almost 85 per cent, Business Standard has learnt.