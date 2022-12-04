Railway ministry might miss FY23 asset monetisation target by 85%

The ministry of railways, which is the second-biggest contributor to the Centre’s Rs 6-trillion national monetisation pipeline (NMP), is headed for another year of failure to meet it's target. The national transporter has only met 6 per cent of its Rs 30,000 crore 2022-23 monetisation target, and even in the best case scenario, is likely to miss it by almost 85 per cent, Business Standard has learnt.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 21:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU