Railway ministry might miss FY23 asset monetisation target by 85%

U-turn on station development major cause behind botched FY23 monetisation

Topics
Railway Ministry | Divestment | Finance Ministry

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

railways, signalling, singnals, tracks, coaches
Railways, in the first seven months of the fiscal year, has monetised assets worth Rs 1,829 crore and has proposals close to Rs 3,200 crore likely to be transacted by the end of FY23

The ministry of railways, which is the second-biggest contributor to the Centre’s Rs 6-trillion national monetisation pipeline (NMP), is headed for another year of failure to meet it's target. The national transporter has only met 6 per cent of its Rs 30,000 crore 2022-23 monetisation target, and even in the best case scenario, is likely to miss it by almost 85 per cent, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 21:03 IST

